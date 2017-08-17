Federated Raises $2.7 Million for Big Brothers Big Sisters

The thirteenth annual Federated Challenge for Kids of Minnesota was hosted Aug. 6 at the Saint Paul River Centre in St. Paul, Minn.

More than 50 prominent businesses, corporate sponsors, and several hundred private citizens generated more than $2.7 million during this charitable event.

All proceeds will be donated to Minnesota’s three Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies to support operations and the Federated Challenge Scholarship Fund. The scholarship fund provides up to $5,000 per year to qualified Littles and high school-aged Bigs enrolled in a non-four-year program at a trade or technical school or community college that focuses on career-ready skills training.

“The Federated Challenge continues to raise funds for young people facing adversity throughout the state. The success of this event is made possible thanks to the leadership of our corporate sponsors, including The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, Sit Investment Associates, Holborn, Rosen’s Diversified, Inc., Wells Fargo,

Cigna, and Hartford Steam Boiler- Munich Re,” said Jeff Fetters, Federated Challenge co-chair. “The state of Minnesota and countless young people have a brighter future because of their corporate citizenship. We are proud to join these respected organizations in support of youth mentoring through Big Brothers Big Sisters.”

The Federated Challenge was founded in 2004 as a two-day fund-raising event hosted by Federated Insurance, a commercial insurance company headquartered in Owatonna, Minn. Now in its thirteenth year, this event has raised more than $30 million for youth mentoring programs.