Federated Awards Annual Art Fisher Scholarships

Federated Auto Parts awarded scholarships to thirteen students through the Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships for the 2017-18 school year.

In a partnership the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, the scholarship program is in memory of the late founder of Federated Auto Parts. The scholarships are given annually to students looking who are preparing for careers in the auto care industry.

“My dad believed in the power of education and the need to prepare the next generation of leaders. He would be gratified to see the high caliber of students who are receiving scholarships in his name,” said Bo Fisher, chairman of Federated Auto Parts. “I want to thank all those who have generously donated to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation in my father’s name to help ensure that these scholarships are awarded every year.”

The following students were each awarded a scholarship:

-William Cardia of Downers Grove, Ill.

-Dillon Grover of Beaver Dams, N.Y.

-Charles Harris of Martinsburg, W.V.

-Dallas Johannes of Burlington, Ky..

-Amanda Leonardo, Braintree, Mass.

-Zachary Lowell of Greenfield, Mass.

-Heidi Mangiola of Richmond, Va.

-Trent Michel of Green Bay, Wis.

-Ryan Pyle of Middletown, Del.

-Tara Rodgers of Carbondale, Ill.

-Dylan Shupe of Pasadena, Md.

-Tyler Thomas of Lunenburg, Vt.

-Jake Wendt of West Saint Paul, Minn.