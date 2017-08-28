Extra Privacy Added to Bolt On Report Pro

Bolt On Technology, a provider of automotive software solutions, has launched password-protected reports to alleviate privacy issues and other improvements based on user requests.

The company’s Report Pro gives shop owners and managers the ability to create professional invoices, collect data, and measure the growth of their shop by running reports. Due to the importance of the data in these reports, many shop owners have requested additional privacy settings to prevent the information from falling into the wrong hands.

Bolt On’s new password-protected reports functionality gives shops the ability to lock reports with a password and the click of a button. By checking the option for Password Protected Reports within its settings, shops will now have an added security layer to their most important business information.