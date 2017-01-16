EPA Keeps Clean Car Standards in Place

The Environmental Protection Agency has made a final determination to keep the car and light truck greenhouse gas emissions standards it set in 2012 in place for model years 2022 to 2025.

The EPA, along with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the California Air Resources Board, drafted the Technical Assessment Report (TAR) in July, finding there are existing fuel-saving, low-emissions technology that automakers can use to meet the 2025 standards adopted in 2012. The draft also cited that technology costs have lowered more than originally predicted, the EPA said.

According to the EPA, the standards will put cleaner and more fuel-efficient vehicles on the road, plus savings of nearly $4,000 for consumers during the life of his or her vehicle.

“At every step in the process the analysis has shown that the greenhouse gas emissions standards for cars and light trucks remain affordable and effective through 2025, and will save American drivers billions of dollars at the pump while protecting our health and the environment,” said EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy.