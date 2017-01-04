Enter the 2017 Top Shop Awards Today!

The entry period for the 2017 Tire Review Top Shop Awards program, presented by Coats, is now open and will run through May 1, 2017.

Now in its 11th year, the industry-leading Tire Review Top Shop Awards program honors the “best of the best” independent tire dealers in North America.

Entry forms and information on the Top Shop program are now available online exclusively at the Top Shop Awards section of the Tire Review website at tirereview.com/top_shop. Entries can be completed and submitted online.

The Tire Review Top Shop Awards spotlight independent tire dealers – retail, commercial and/or wholesale – that epitomize the attributes and values stressed in every issue of Tire Review: exemplary customer service and retention, training and education, marketing and promotion, professional standards and conduct, innovation, appearance, business management, community involvement, business growth, achievement and innovation.

The Top Shop Winner and three Finalists are profiled on the Tire Review website and in a special Top Shop section of Tire Review’s October issue. They also receive cash prizes, a Top Shop trophy to display at their shop, equipment from Coats and an invitation to join past Top Shop Winners and Finalists at an exclusive Top Shop event held in Nashville in September 2017. Specific prize details will be disclosed in the coming months.

“The award shines the spotlight on the most successful businesses in our industry, especially the owners and team members who support that success, and is the only award of its kind that is independently judged,” said Tire Review Editor Patti Renner. “We see our Top Shop Winners and Finalists as an inspiration for others in our industry.”

The Top Shop entry process is simple: Those making the nomination need to provide basic information about the dealership being nominated and write a short (300-word maximum) essay explaining why that dealership should be considered.

Dealers can nominate their own business, or others may nominate a tire dealer business.

Learn more about the Top Shop program and access the entry form, here.