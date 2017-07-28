DENSO Earns Subaru Award

DENSO International America, Inc. has received an Excellence in Partnership Award from Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. for exceptional quality, delivery performance and cost program participation.

Every year, Subaru rates its suppliers in order to maintain and improve on product and service standards. The partnership award recognizes suppliers that demonstrate strong performance in each rating criteria, which includes excelling in product quality, meeting production and delivery schedules, and reaching cost program goals.

“We’re committed to delivering consistently high quality performance,” said Ben Luppino, vice president of sales at DENSO International America. “This recognition reflects all of our associates’ and teams’ hard work to uphold the DENSO brand promise every day.”

This is the second consecutive year Subaru has awarded DENSO its Excellence in Partnership award.