News/California Tire Dealers Association
August 29, 2018

CTDA September Area Meetings Scheduled

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Top 2018 SEMA Vehicle Builds Can Win $10K from Toyo Tires

Ed Jones Returns to Bartec USA

Sears Auto Centers, Amazon Expand Ship-to-Store Service Nationwide

CTDA September Area Meetings Scheduled

Joe Mittelman, Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation Founding Member, Dies

GCR Tires & Service Appoints New Director of Marketing & Merchandising

Corghi USA Installs its Largest Tire Changer in South Dakota Shop

Exploding Tire Lawsuit Involving Les Schwab, Toyo Revived

ATD’s Tire Pros Officially Launches Million-Dollar Ad Campaign

Michelin's Uniroyal Tire Brand Supports At-Risk Wild Tigers with Rebate, Donations

The California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) represents more than 100 independent tire dealers, wholesale tire distributors and vendors statewide. The group has released its schedule for “Area Meetings” in Burbank, Sacramento, Dublin and Anaheim.

Dinner is free and meetings are open to sales reps, management and ownership of tire retailers and related vendors.

“Through the generous support of sponsors such as 1-800EveryRim – OEM Wheels and Pirelli, CTDA continues to provide local venues where dealers network, learn, and share valuable information,” said CTDA Executive Director Marc Connerly.

The meetings are scheduled from 5:30 -8:00 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

  • Thursday, September 6, Gordon Biersch Brewery, 145 S. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
  • Thursday, September 13, Black Bear Diner, 2700 El Centro Rd., Sacramento
  • Thursday, September 20, Coco Cabana, 4500 Tassajara Rd., Dublin
  • Thursday, September 27, JT Schmid’s Restaurant & Brewery, 2610 E. Katella, Anaheim

Additional sponsorship, vendor door prizes, and table favor opportunities are still available.

Attendees can register online at www.catiredealers.com/events. For more information, contact Marc Connerly by email at [email protected].

 