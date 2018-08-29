CTDA September Area Meetings Scheduled

The California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) represents more than 100 independent tire dealers, wholesale tire distributors and vendors statewide. The group has released its schedule for “Area Meetings” in Burbank, Sacramento, Dublin and Anaheim.

Dinner is free and meetings are open to sales reps, management and ownership of tire retailers and related vendors.

“Through the generous support of sponsors such as 1-800EveryRim – OEM Wheels and Pirelli, CTDA continues to provide local venues where dealers network, learn, and share valuable information,” said CTDA Executive Director Marc Connerly.

The meetings are scheduled from 5:30 -8:00 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Thursday, September 6, Gordon Biersch Brewery, 145 S. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank

Thursday, September 13, Black Bear Diner, 2700 El Centro Rd., Sacramento

Thursday, September 20, Coco Cabana, 4500 Tassajara Rd., Dublin

Thursday, September 27, JT Schmid’s Restaurant & Brewery, 2610 E. Katella, Anaheim

Additional sponsorship, vendor door prizes, and table favor opportunities are still available.

Attendees can register online at www.catiredealers.com/events. For more information, contact Marc Connerly by email at [email protected].