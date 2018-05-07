Auto Care Association Opens Nominations for 2018 Impact Awards

The Auto Care Association is accepting nominations for the 2018 “Impact Award: Four for the Future.”

The annual award recognizes four aftermarket professionals aged 40 or younger who have made large contributions to the auto care industry. The recipients will be awarded at Auto Care Association’s 2018 Fall Leadership Days, taking place Sept. 5 – 7 in Austin, Texas.

The Impact Award provides businesses in the auto care industry the opportunity to highlight the success of individuals in their roles who demonstrate hard work, dedication, professionalism and exceptional abilities.

The online nomination form is now available here. The deadline to submit nominations is June 30. A resume or professional biography must come with the nomination. Nominees must have at least two years of relevant work experience in the auto care industry and applicants can be self-nominated or nominated by a peer or manager.

The Impact Award is administered by the Auto Care Association’s marketing and communications committee and is supported by the association’s Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG). For more information on the award including past recipients, visit autocare.org/impact or contact Stacey Miller, [email protected].