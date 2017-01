The Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. tire warehouse and distribution facility the tiremaker leases in Albany, Ga., was damaged by a tornado on Jan. 22. Due to this damage the facility is not operational.

According to the tiremaker, there were no injuries in the storm. Cooper has activated its logistic contingency plans and is rerouting customer orders from other facilities to minimize distribution to customers.

It is not known when the building will reopen operations.