Cooper Tire’s Summer Promotion Starts July 1
Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is helping drivers save this summer with a national consumer promotion.
From July 1 to 31, Cooper’s “Take the Money and Ride” summer event offers consumers a prepaid card, available by mail or digitally, of up to $100 when purchasing a new set of four qualifying Cooper tires through participating dealers in the United States, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
Eligible products include:
- Adventurer A/T
- Adventurer H/T
- Adventurer Tour
- CS5 Grand Touring
- CS5 Ultra Touring
- Discoverer A/T3
- Discoverer AT34S
- Discoverer AT3LT
- Discoverer AT3XLT
- Discoverer ATP
- Discoverer HT3
- Discoverer HTP
- Discoverer RTX
- Discoverer SRX
- Discoverer STT Pro
- Evolution H/T
- Evolution Tour
- GLS Touring
- Cooper Zeon RS3-S
- Cooper Zeon RS3-G1
Consumers may obtain full “Take the Money and Ride” terms and conditions, download an official mail-in reward form or apply for a reward online by visiting www.coopertire.com where a list of Cooper retailers is also available.