June 29, 2018

Cooper Tire's Summer Promotion Starts July 1

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is helping drivers save this summer with a national consumer promotion.

From July 1 to 31, Cooper’s “Take the Money and Ride” summer event offers consumers a prepaid card, available by mail or digitally, of up to $100 when purchasing a new set of four qualifying Cooper tires through participating dealers in the United States, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Eligible products include:

  • Adventurer A/T
  • Adventurer H/T
  • Adventurer Tour
  • CS5 Grand Touring
  • CS5 Ultra Touring
  • Discoverer A/T3
  • Discoverer AT34S
  • Discoverer AT3LT
  • Discoverer AT3XLT
  • Discoverer ATP
  • Discoverer HT3
  • Discoverer HTP
  • Discoverer RTX
  • Discoverer SRX
  • Discoverer STT Pro
  • Evolution H/T
  • Evolution Tour
  • GLS Touring
  • Cooper Zeon RS3-S
  • Cooper Zeon RS3-G1

Consumers may obtain full “Take the Money and Ride” terms and conditions, download an official mail-in reward form or apply for a reward online by visiting www.coopertire.com where a list of Cooper retailers is also available.

