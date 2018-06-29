Cooper Tire’s Summer Promotion Starts July 1

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is helping drivers save this summer with a national consumer promotion.

From July 1 to 31, Cooper’s “Take the Money and Ride” summer event offers consumers a prepaid card, available by mail or digitally, of up to $100 when purchasing a new set of four qualifying Cooper tires through participating dealers in the United States, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Eligible products include:

Adventurer A/T

Adventurer H/T

Adventurer Tour

CS5 Grand Touring

CS5 Ultra Touring

Discoverer A/T 3

Discoverer AT3 4S

Discoverer AT3 LT

Discoverer AT3 XLT

Discoverer ATP

Discoverer HT3

Discoverer HTP

Discoverer RTX

Discoverer SRX

Discoverer STT Pro

Evolution H/T

Evolution Tour

GLS Touring

Cooper Zeon RS3-S

Cooper Zeon RS3-G1

Consumers may obtain full “Take the Money and Ride” terms and conditions, download an official mail-in reward form or apply for a reward online by visiting www.coopertire.com where a list of Cooper retailers is also available.