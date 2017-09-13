Cooper Revamps Website

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. has re-designed and re-launched its consumer website in order to make the tire selection process easier for consumers. The new website features enhanced digital tools, eliminates tire jargon and improves ease of navigation to help consumers select the right tires for their vehicles.

An interactive tire selector guide called “Help Me Choose” aids consumers in finding the right tire by asking three simple questions – vehicle type, expected mileage and typical weather conditions experienced, the tiremaker said.

“The new Cooper Tires site is driven by consumer research and designed to simplify tire selection without eliminating options. It provides consumers with choices for reviewing and comparing tires, all intended to make the purchase decision easier and less stressful,” said Jessica Egerton, Cooper’s director of brand development. “The site is optimized for mobile viewing, free of tire-related jargon and prominently features unbiased consumer reviews – an important factor in the tire selection process.”

The site also offers enhanced personalized assistance through live chat with a Cooper consumer relations specialist. Consumers can also access educational content that serves as an informative guide for their purchase decision. In addition, information regarding tire maintenance, including inspecting and caring for tires to ensure safety on the road, is also available, Cooper said.