Cooper Product Videos Win Telly Awards

Two product videos for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. took home Bronze honors in the Telly Awards competition.

The award-winning videos included the 2015 video announcing the Discoverer STT Pro off-road tire and a 2016 video that debuted the Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 high performance passenger car tire.

“We are honored to receive recognition for the outstanding creative work that supported two significant product launches for the Cooper brand. We understand that tires are the only thing connecting vehicles to the road, and they play a crucial role in how a vehicle handles, as well as in helping to keep drivers safe,” said Jessica Egerton, Cooper’s director of brand development. “With more than a century in the tire industry, Cooper tires have long been known for their quality and dependability, and we are thrilled that our efforts to promote our newest products resulted in being recognized with such a prestigious award.”

The Telly Awards competition honors outstanding local, regional and cable TV commercials and programs, as well as the video and film productions and web commercials, videos and films. Cooper’s videos were selected from 13,000 entries from around the world.

The award-winning videos can be viewed at Cooper’s YouTube page at youtube.com/coopertire.