Cooper Participates in National Manufacturing Day Events

For the third year in a row Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. will participate in National Association of Manufacturers’ and Manufacturing Institute’s “Dream It. Do It.” program. As part of the program, Cooper will connect with more than 10,000 students for Manufacturing Day events throughout October in communities where it operates.

“Manufacturing is technology driven, fast paced and offers exciting career opportunities, but it can be challenging to attract employees. Many students today are not focused on careers in manufacturing and, unfortunately, great jobs go unfilled,” said John Bollman, Cooper’s senior vice president & chief human resources officer. “Cooper is working to attract students to manufacturing careers by giving young people hands-on experience that mimics what it’s like to work in the tire industry. Over the past several years we have reached nearly 30,000 students through these events, and we hope as they think about a career path in the future they will consider jobs in manufacturing and some of the great opportunities available at Cooper.”

While Manufacturing Day is officially Oct. 6 this year, the Cooper Manufacturing Experience will be offered to students throughout the month of October. The tiremaker will host events at its Findlay, Ohio, Texarkana, Ark., and Tupelo, Miss. Locations.

These highly interactive, hands-on events have been planned by the company’s Dream Team, a group of 40 employees from across Cooper who work with students and others all year long in efforts to educate and improve the image of careers in manufacturing, the tiremaker said.

Students who attend the Cooper Manufacturing Experience in all three communities will be encouraged to share their experiences through social media using #CooperCareers and #MFGDay17.