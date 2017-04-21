Cooper Launches Evolution H/T

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. has rolled out a new all-season highway tire for SUVs, CUVs, and light duty pickup trucks – the Cooper Evolution H/T.

Replacing the Cooper Discoverer H/T, the new Evolution H/T offers grip, stability and comfort at a mid-range price point. New features include StabilEdge technology for enhanced handling and dry tracking stability and 3D Micro-Gauge siping to maintain wet traction and offer great handling, Cooper said. Additionally, the Evolution H/T has a silica tread compound and tread profile that provides even wear and long tread life, the tiremaker adds.

“The market for SUVs, CUVs and pickups continues to expand rapidly,” said Scott Jamieson, Cooper’s director of product management for North America. “Being responsive to what is happening in the market is a commitment we take seriously at Cooper to help our dealers grow their businesses and help us succeed along with them.”

“This commitment calls for Cooper to adapt our product offerings and evolve our tire lines and size ranges on an ongoing basis. The new Cooper Evolution H/T is a great example of offering a tire that responds to the needs of a growing market, while also providing a product with advanced technology and great performance at a price point that hits a sweet spot in that market. We’re excited about this tire and what it will bring to our dealers in terms of a high quality, affordable new option for their SUV, CUV and pickup truck customers,” Jamieson adds.

The new tire covers 28 sizes and comes with a 60,000-mile warranty.

Cooper will be hosting a customer webinar to answer product questions later this month and provide dealers e-training on the tire’s features.