Continental Ag’s top executives are undertaking one of the largest organizational realignments in the company’s history to maximize its potential for expansion in the key future areas of mobility, the company said in a press release.

The company will have a holding structure of Continental AG under the new “Continental Group” umbrella brand. This holding structure will be supported by three strong business sectors – Continental Rubber, Continental Automotive and Powertrain. Continental will establish these business sectors following approval from its supervisory board.

The Powertrain division will become an independent legal entity with a new company name and management by the beginning of 2019. Its partial initial public offering (IPO) is expected to start mid-2019. The reporting structure and the new names will start in 2020.

Its Chassis & Safety and Interior divisions will also be reorganized and become two business areas – named “Autonomous Driving Technologies” and “Vehicle Networking Technologies” – by 2020. Their business results will be reported in the new Continental Automotive group sector. Both areas will be supported by a new central Automotive Research and Development function.

Continental’s Tires – which will be called “Tire Technologies” in the future – and ContiTech will retain their independent organizational structure. Their business results will be reported in the future Continental Rubber group sector.

“This is indeed a historic day for Continental,” said Dr. Elmar Degenhart, Continental CEO, this week in Hanover. “We are heading into the future of mobility at full speed. Our proven readiness and capacity to change give us an outstanding competitive edge which we want to use to the fullest. Our realignment will make us exceptionally flexible and agile. In Continental’s successful values alliance for top value creation, we are growing to meet upcoming challenges, remaining competitive now and in the future. This continues to require pioneering and innovative excellence. With this alliance, we are opening up new, promising perspectives for our customers, employees, investors and all other stakeholders.”

Continental has planned a restructure to meet future market needs for some time with news of a forthcoming “structural overhaul” surfacing earlier this year.

Rubber sector: Continental retains ownership of its nucleus

In the future, the Tire Technologies and ContiTech divisions will be reported as a “group sector” with the new name “Continental Rubber.” The two business areas will continue to specialize in the development of rubber and plastics technology and products.