Conti Rolls Out New General Grabber APT

Continental Tire the Americas General brand has unveiled its new Grabber APT, an all-purpose-terrain tire designed specifically for on-road, off-road and snow performance.

The Grabber APT is positioned in a spot that was not filled in the current Grabber product portfolio between the all-terrain Grabber AT2 and the highway-terrain Grabber HTS60, Continental said.

“We think this new Grabber APT will be a popular tire for those drivers looking for a tire that is mostly driven on the road during the week but can hold its own during weekend adventures,” said Travis Roffler, director of marketing at Continental. “It offers the best of both worlds with very strong on-road manners but still enough off-road capability to get the job done.”

The Grabber APT is available in 26 replacement sizes between 16” to 22.” The tire has a 60,000-mile limited tread wear warranty, along with Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake Certification.