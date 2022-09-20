Continental Launches Second-Generation General Grabber Tires

Continental announced the launch of a new lineup of General tires for regional on and off-road all position use called General Grabber OA 2 and OA 2 Wide Base (WB). Continental says these second-generation tires have a new tread compound to improve mileage and chip and chunk resistance to protect the casing to allow for multiple retreads. According to Continental, the industries that benefit from these heavy-duty tires are construction, material transport, cement, utility, emergency vehicles, heavy haul and special loads, and mining and quarry. Continental will be phasing out the General Grabber OA and OA WB tires.

According to Continental, the General Grabber OA 2 on and off-road all-position tire has a sidewall profile with curb rib to reduce damage from curbing, cuts and abrasions. Continental says this tire can also be sold with a sensor that connects many of Continental’s tire pressure monitoring systems including ContiConnect Live and ContiConnect Yard Reader to read tire pressure and temperature. These heavy-duty tires are ideal for coal or waste haulers, logging, construction, school buses and any on or off-highway fleets.

As for the General Grabber OA 2 WB tire, Continental says it features a multi-service all-position tread pattern to provide exceptional traction. The thick under-tread resists casing penetrations and damage allowing for multiple retreads and extending the life of the tires.