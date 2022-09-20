Connect with us

Commercial Tires

Continental Launches Second-Generation General Grabber Tires

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Continental announced the launch of a new lineup of General tires for regional on and off-road all position use called General Grabber OA 2 and OA 2 Wide Base (WB). Continental says these second-generation tires have a new tread compound to improve mileage and chip and chunk resistance to protect the casing to allow for multiple retreads. According to Continental, the industries that benefit from these heavy-duty tires are construction, material transport, cement, utility, emergency vehicles, heavy haul and special loads, and mining and quarry. Continental will be phasing out the General Grabber OA and OA WB tires.

Advertisement

According to Continental, the General Grabber OA 2 on and off-road all-position tire has a sidewall profile with curb rib to reduce damage from curbing, cuts and abrasions. Continental says this tire can also be sold with a sensor that connects many of Continental’s tire pressure monitoring systems including ContiConnect Live and ContiConnect Yard Reader to read tire pressure and temperature. These heavy-duty tires are ideal for coal or waste haulers, logging, construction, school buses and any on or off-highway fleets.

As for the General Grabber OA 2 WB tire, Continental says it features a multi-service all-position tread pattern to provide exceptional traction. The thick under-tread resists casing penetrations and damage allowing for multiple retreads and extending the life of the tires.

Advertisement

The General Grabber OA 2 and General Grabber OA 2 WB include a full warranty that guarantees six years or three retreads, whichever comes first.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Commercial Tires: Bridgestone Adds Three Products to Firestone Classics Long- Haul Tire Line

Commercial Tires: Earn Fleet Customer Trust Via Proactive Truck Tire Maintenance

Commercial Tires: Bridgestone Introduces New Bandag Drive Tire Tread

Commercial Tires: Hercules Introduces Strong Guard H-MA Commercial Tire

Advertisement

on

Continental Launches Second-Generation General Grabber Tires

on

Goodyear Announces New Mixed Service Drive Tire

on

Uniroyal Tires Relaunch Commercial Truck Tire Line

on

There's Never Been a Better Time for Fuel-Efficient TBR Tire Sales
Connect with us

Trending Now

Business Operations: What Your Credit Score Can do to Your Business

Service: Catalytic Converter Theft: How it Can Affect Your Shop

Video: Tire Supply Chains Are ‘Anything But Normal’ and They Won’t be for a While

Commercial Tires: Port Tire Demand Grows as Shipping Industry Pressure Mounts

TPMS: TPMS Matters Even More in an Electrified Vehicle

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Doublestar Tire Corp.

Doublestar Tire Corp.
Contact: Cedric W.Phone: 909-987-0022Fax: 909-987-0032
9621 Lucas Ranch Rd., Rancho Cucamonga CA 91730
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Commercial Tires

Goodyear Announces New Mixed Service Drive Tire
Connect
Tire Review Magazine