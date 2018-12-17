Community Wholesale Tire Celebrates Warehouse Opening

Community Wholesale Tire, which distributes tires to dealers in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, opened a new 77,000 square-foot warehouse in Peoria, Illinois this month.

The company currently operates warehouses in Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis, Missouri. The addition of the Peoria location adds nearly 600,000 square feet of warehouse space.

“The additional warehouse space in Peoria allows us to better service our existing northern and central Illinois and Iowa customers and expand our overall marketing area,” said Andy Berra, president of Community Wholesale Tire.

Community Wholesale Tire has been family-owned and operated for over 80 years and is one of the largest family-owned tire distributors in the Midwest. It has over 200 employees with an average length of employment currently at more than eight years. Twenty employees have been with the company for 20 years and five for 40 or more years, the company says. It offers a wide selection of tire brands, a proprietary online ordering system and a “No Hassle” warranty and return policy.

The Independent Tire Dealers (ITD) buying group is composed of Community’s select retail dealers and is a licensed, registered trademark for the company’s marketing program. For further information please visit www.itdroll.com or www.communitytire.com.