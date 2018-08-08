Club 3633: Alexa Moeller, BKT Tires

As a native of what was once known as the rubber capital of the world, Alexa Moeller is no stranger to the tire industry.

Moeller, who is in charge of BKT’s associate dealer program for its agricultural tire segment, started in the industry over a year ago, and has so far loved the innovation in the industry and the people.

“I think one thing that is really unique that people don’t realize is that there is so much innovation and technology in creating a tire,” she says. “At the same time, you go out and meet dealers and distributors, and they’re very down to earth and value your relationship with them. I get to see two completely opposite sides of the spectrum.”

Currently, Moeller is taking part in helping revamp the company’s dealer program to “make it more of one that rewards growth.” In between facilitating other marketing activities, she said it has been a learning experience to work with the sales team to better understand what can be improved with the program.

“I’ve learned that just because something is working well doesn’t mean it can’t improve,” she says. “It’s important to be open to other people’s suggestions and not let ego get in the way.

In the future, Moeller sees herself one day being a marketing manager or director, continuing to follow the best piece of advice she’s received.

“Never be comfortable,” she says. “In order for you to grow in your career, you have to push yourself to become better.”

Fun Fact: Alexa has a pet hedgehog named Oliver.