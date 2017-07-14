Chicago Pneumatic Introduces New Impact Wrenches

Chicago Pneumatic has launched two new lightweight impact wrenches for heavy vehicle tire-changing applications.

The 1-in. CP7783 and 6-in. CP7783-6 lightweight impact wrenches provide higher torque and are suitable for workshop or roadside assistance tasks, according to the company.

The wrenches weigh 18.5 lbs. and 20.9 lbs. respectively and deliver a powerful 1,770 ft.-lbs. in reverse. Both wrenches use a ‘rocking dog clutch’ rather than the more traditional twin hammer impact mechanism. This pinless, closed reinforced mechanism is encased and has only two main moving parts for optimum power transmission.

With three power settings in both forward and reverse, the CP7783 and CP7783-6 can be tailored to each application and provide the torque necessary to ensure efficient completion of the job.