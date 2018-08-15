Camso Introduces 3 Snowmobile Tracks for Extreme Riding

Camso is looking ahead to winter, with the launch of the new Hurricane 175 and two other snowmobile tracks that will allow riders to push their sleds to the extremes.

The tire and tire track maker has released the Hurricane 175, Ice Storm 150 and Conquer 260. Take a deeper look at the tracks.

Hurricane 175

Inspired by mountain track lug geometry, the Hurricane 175 balances deep snow technology and trail-gripping adrenaline. Its 1.75-inch lug design reduces vibration while ensuring maximum power transfer to the ground, both on and off trail, Camso says. The optimized outside lug column positioning enhances deep snow traction and provides durability in all riding conditions.

“This next-generation cross-country track is designed for riders looking to maximize the potential for adventure, aiming to access the deepest wilderness,” said Bruce Dashnaw, executive director of powersports sales and marketing at Camso.

Ice Storm 150

Camso customers demanded a factory pre-studded, high-performance trail track, so Camso developed the ICE Storm 150 based on the success of the Storm 150, launched last year.

With its factory-installed studs, the ICE Storm 150 provides control in all conditions, from icy hills to hard-packed snow and groomed trails, Camso says.

It features the same two-lug height design that the Storm 150 offers: a 1.5-in. cup-shaped center lugs for deep snow flotation and acceleration on packed trails and 1.25-in. outer lugs to power through tight turns without sacrificing control.

Conquer 260

Designed for deep snow riders, the Conquer 260 track uses a softer rubber compound for better deep snow performance, Camso says. Its 2.6-in. lug design can power through the deep mountain snow with ease.

The lightweight track increases available horsepower, requiring 20% less throttle input in turns and 25% less throttle input on side hills, Camso says.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a recreational rider or a racer, whether you prefer groomed trails or backcountry exploration, Camso tracks are an affordable way to extend the life—and the enjoyment—of your sled,” said Dashnaw. “We are always looking for ways for our customers to get the most out of their snowmobiling adventures. These three new tracks will do just that.”

Snowmobiling enthusiasts can get a first look at Camso’s 2019 track lineup at Hay Days, one of the world’s biggest snowmobile and ATV event, in North Branch, Minnesota, on Sept. 8 and 9. At the Camso booth, experts will explain the features and benefits of the new tracks. The booth will be located at #AD0 AD1.