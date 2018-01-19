Patti Renner returns to Babcox Media as editor of Tire Review. Since leaving Babcox in 1997 (former editor of Underhood Service), she owned and operated a chain of specialty retail shops, worked with small businesses on their online marketing approach, and served as VP Marketing North America for a global marketing technology company. A graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism – Public Relations and native of Akron, Ohio, Patti is the third generation of her family to work in the tire industry – both parents, her brother and three grandparents were longtime Goodyear, General and BFGoodrich employees, so the tire industry is in her blood.

In a crowded private room of the classic Dal Rae Restaurant in Pico Rivera, California, near Los Angeles, more than 50 tire industry members gathered for the California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) New Years Luncheon, hosted by 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels. A mix of dealers and sponsoring company representatives, attendees enjoyed cocktails and camaraderie before sitting down for lunch and presentations.

During the luncheon, special guests from across the country updated the California association members with the news, trends and activities within the tire industry.

Chris Barry, western regional manager of the Independent Tire Dealer Group (ITDG) and current CTDA president, served as master of ceremonies. Tom Formanek, past president of the Tire Industry Association, offered an update on TIA’s legislative activities and fresh training plans – including instruction for those at the service counter.

Greg Parker, with Wegmann Automotive and chairman of the SEMA Wheel & Tire Council provided remarks on trends in OE wheels and changes in the marketplace. Billy Eordekian with 1-800EveryRim graciously hosted and entertained those in attendance with his team handling the many details of the afternoon.

Sponsors included Federated Insurance, 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels, Yokohama Tire, Pirelli, Lakin Tire, American Tire Depot, Net Driven and Turbo Wholesale Tires, Inc.