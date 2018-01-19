CTDA Luncheon Updates Members, Strengthens Relationships
In a crowded private room of the classic Dal Rae Restaurant in Pico Rivera, California, near Los Angeles, more than 50 tire industry members gathered for the California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) New Years Luncheon, hosted by 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels. A mix of dealers and sponsoring company representatives, attendees enjoyed cocktails and camaraderie before sitting down for lunch and presentations.
During the luncheon, special guests from across the country updated the California association members with the news, trends and activities within the tire industry.
Chris Barry, western regional manager of the Independent Tire Dealer Group (ITDG) and current CTDA president, served as master of ceremonies. Tom Formanek, past president of the Tire Industry Association, offered an update on TIA’s legislative activities and fresh training plans – including instruction for those at the service counter.
Greg Parker, with Wegmann Automotive and chairman of the SEMA Wheel & Tire Council provided remarks on trends in OE wheels and changes in the marketplace. Billy Eordekian with 1-800EveryRim graciously hosted and entertained those in attendance with his team handling the many details of the afternoon.
Sponsors included Federated Insurance, 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels, Yokohama Tire, Pirelli, Lakin Tire, American Tire Depot, Net Driven and Turbo Wholesale Tires, Inc.