Avon Tyres Sponsors Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis

Avon Tyres has announced it will be sponsoring the 2017 Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis, taking wounded, amputee and injured veterans to the biggest motorcycle rally in the nation. The 2017 ride starts on Friday, July 28. The veterans will ride Indian Motorcycles, trikes and Champion sidecars outfitted with Avon Tyres from Los Angeles across several states to the iconic Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, now in its 77th year.

“We are pleased to have Avon Tyres sponsoring the Veterans Ride to Sturgis, as well as our year-round programs,” Veterans Charity Ride Founder Dave Frey said. “Our focus is on a smooth and safe ride. We modified an Indian Scout sidecar bike for two of our veteran riders to make the ride this year. They will switch off riding each other all the way from Los Angeles to Sturgis, and the bike is outfitted with Avon Tyres.”

The Veterans Ride to Sturgis is the annual signature program of Veterans Charity Ride, a non-profit organization that provides uplifting and healing experiences for wounded, severely injured, and amputee veterans from all branches of service.

Calling the trip motorcycle therapy, the Veterans Ride to Sturgis takes part over a week-long ride across America’s most beautiful roads to South Dakota. Once in Sturgis, participants ride through the Black Hills and attend events for the complete Sturgis experience.

“We are proud to support the Veterans Ride to Sturgis and the incredible experience it gives our military veterans,” said Ken Warner, vice president of marketing for Avon Tyres North America.

The ride and program were conceived by Army Airborne Paratrooper, Indian Dave, while riding solo to the rally in 2014. For the past two years, the charity has made the trip possible for more than 30 veterans from various branches of the military. You can follow the ride online at www.veteranscharityride.org or on Facebook.