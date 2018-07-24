News/Autotext.me
July 24, 2018

Autotext.me Upgrades Digital Vehicle Inspection Tool Through Motor Integration

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

autotextme motor integration vehicle inspection

autotext.me has taken its digital vehicle inspection to a new level through integration with Motor, a provider of automotive data since 1903.

The new add-on feature offers technicians the ability to quickly view scheduled vehicle maintenance charts directly within the digital inspection.

“We continue to evolve our digital vehicle inspection to be a living, breathing, real-time document,” said Chris Cloutier, autotext.me founder and co-owner of multi-shop operation, Golden Rule Auto Care. “With the technicians in my shops having maintenance information right at their fingertips, they’re saving time and doing their jobs more effectively and efficiently.”

For more information. visit www.autotext.me.

