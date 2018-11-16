Automotive Parts Associates Makes Contribution to Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation

The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season pummeled the East Coast and wildfires continue to ravage the state of California leaving millions of people affected, including many in the automotive aftermarket industry. In an effort to support business partners and their families within the industry distressed by natural disasters Automotive Parts Associates, Inc., (APA) made a charitable contribution to the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF).

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation is the only charity that is specifically designed to improve and transform the lives of those in the aftermarket trade that have suffered hardships due to catastrophic illness or accident, by providing financial support. The AACF is comprised of industry-volunteers that have been assisting members of the large automotive community since 1959.