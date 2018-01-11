Auto Safety Group Wants Goodyear Tire Records Unsealed

The Center for Auto Safety is asking that federal regulators open closed files on Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s G159 tire, which has been linked to hundreds of highway accidents involving motorhomes, the Arizona Republic reported.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a review of the tire after it received complaints. At Goodyear ‘s request, the NHTSA has declared the tire’s Failure Report Summary “confidential,” according to the Republic’s report. Goodyear has requested to seal the information because it characterizes it as trade secrets.

Tire Review reported earlier this month that the NHSTA is investigating older Goodyear fitted tires on mobile homes and if the failure of some G159 tires was the cause of crashes and possibly deaths. The investigation covers about 40,000 tires from 1996 to 2003. Some allege that the tires were not designed for extended highway use on motorhomes.

After a court ordered the release of data and information that was formerly sealed under court orders and confidential settlement agreements, the NHTSA is exploring if the failures were caused by a safety defect.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. said in a statement it is aware that the NHTSA has opened a preliminary evaluation concerning G159 tires produced between 1996-2003 and used on Class A motorhomes. The company says it will cooperate fully with NHTSA in its investigation.