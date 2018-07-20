Auto Care Association Joins Groups Opposing Tariffs in Letter to Trump

The Auto Care Association joined a coalition of major auto industry groups representing nearly 10 million jobs in the United States to urge the Trump administration to avoid imposing additional tariffs on imported autos and auto parts.

In an open letter to President Trump, the seven auto groups urged the president that “raising tariffs on autos and auto parts would be a massive tax on consumers who buy or service their vehicles – whether imported or domestically produced. These higher costs will inevitably lead to declining sales and the loss of American jobs, as well as increasing vehicle service and repair costs that may result in consumers delaying critical vehicle maintenance.”

The open letter is now live at NoAutoTariffs.com and will appear as a print ad in the Wall Street Journal and in Washington, D.C.-based publications on Wednesday, July 18 and Thursday, July 19. In addition, the letter will appear digitally on media sites beginning Wednesday, July 18. The open letter precedes the July 19 hearing at which the Auto Care Association will testify before the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) in opposition to the proposed higher import tariffs.

The seven groups that participated in the open letter are:

Auto Care Association, autocare.org

Alliance of Automotive Manufacturers, autoalliance.org

American Automotive Policy Council, americanautocouncil.org

American International Automobile Dealers Association, aiada.org

Global Automakers, globalautomakers.org

Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association, mema.org

National Automobile Dealers Association, nada.org

For more information about the Auto Care Association’s current government affairs initiatives surrounding international trade and tariffs, visit autocare.org/trade.