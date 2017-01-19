Auto Care Association Creates Advocacy Website

The Auto Care Association has launched a new website – autocareadvocacy.org – to help its members get involved in the public policy process.

The association’s grassroots advocacy and the Auto Care Political Action Committee (ACPAC) will both be hosted on the new website, along with tools and resources on how to contact legislators and get involved.

Using the website, auto care professionals and their customers will find resources to contact legislators via email, phone or social media on issues that impact the auto care industry.

“Sending a message to your legislator or participating in the industry’s political action committee, ACPAC, are now easier than ever,” said Aaron Lowe, senior vice president, regulatory and government affairs, Auto Care Association. “Getting our members engaged in our lobbying efforts is a top priority and we believe that this new tool will provide them with an easier, more efficient way to take action.”

For more information, visit autocareadvocacy.org.