News/ATEQ TPMS Tools
August 15, 2018

ATEQ TPMS Launches New Tech Tip Video

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Bridgestone Appoints New President of Latin American Tire Operations

Colorado Jiffy Lube Group Acquires Mighty Auto Parts Franchise

Michelin's Uniroyal Tire Brand Supports At-Risk Wild Tigers with Rebate, Donations

Meyle Expands Meyle-HD Brake Disc Portfolio

Camso Introduces 3 Snowmobile Tracks for Extreme Riding

ATD Begins Laying Off Employees, Downsizing

Autotext.me Upgrades Digital Vehicle Inspection Tool Through Motor Integration

Bloomberg: ATD Looks Toward Growth Without Goodyear, Bridgestone

GCR Tires & Service Appoints New Director of Marketing & Merchandising

ATD: Reorganization Will 'Help Our Customers Succeed'


ATEQ TPMS Tools has released a new video on how to create TPMS sensor ID’s with the VT56.

ATEQ says the new feature helps to create sensor ID’s to a new programmable sensor. The programmable sensor information can then be written to the vehicle’s ECU during the TPMS relearn process.

Programmable aftermarket sensors, such as the Huf Intellisens sensor shown in the video, have the capability to be installed in replacement of an OE sensor. A scenario that would require a technician to create a new TPMS sensor ID is if TPMS sensor battery is dead or damaged, and sensor ID’s are unable to be cloned.