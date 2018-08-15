ATEQ TPMS Launches New Tech Tip Video



ATEQ TPMS Tools has released a new video on how to create TPMS sensor ID’s with the VT56.

ATEQ says the new feature helps to create sensor ID’s to a new programmable sensor. The programmable sensor information can then be written to the vehicle’s ECU during the TPMS relearn process.

Programmable aftermarket sensors, such as the Huf Intellisens sensor shown in the video, have the capability to be installed in replacement of an OE sensor. A scenario that would require a technician to create a new TPMS sensor ID is if TPMS sensor battery is dead or damaged, and sensor ID’s are unable to be cloned.