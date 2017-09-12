News/ASA
September 12, 2017

ASA Discusses Federal Insurance, Collision Industry with U.S. Department of Treasury

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Sullivan Tire & Auto Service, Continental Tire Team up to Offer New Contest

Snap-On’s Blackhawk Brand Unveils New Postlift

Nokian Tyres Selected for the DJSI World Sustainability Index

Michelin, TIA Offer New Earthmover Tire Training Course

Marangoni Promotes Martin Kalagin as Central Technical Service Director

New OTR Inspection Help from Bridgestone

Carlstar Introduces New Trailer Tire

RepairPal Launches New Dashboard Interface

Double Coin Rolls Out IM105 Intermodal

SEMA Battle of the Builders Deadline Approaching

The Automotive Service Association’s Collision Operations Committee met with the Federal Insurance Office’s (FIO) deputy director, Steven Seitz, and other FIO officials to discuss the future of the FIO, as well as its work in the property and casualty sector as related to vehicles.

Attendees were able to provide FIO senior officials with first-hand insight into the relationships between collision repair shops, consumers, and insurance companies. Committee members were also able to discuss the importance of federal oversight of the insurance industry and the need to protect the FIO with key congressional offices.

“We were very encouraged by the conversations we had today,” said Scott Benavidez, AAM, COC director. “The collision shop-insurer dynamic is often overlooked, but we were able to bring attention to the issues that directly affect our industry. We also had the opportunity to share our experiences with decision-makers on Capitol Hill and deliver the message that FIO does not need to go away.”

Show Full Article