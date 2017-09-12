ASA Discusses Federal Insurance, Collision Industry with U.S. Department of Treasury

The Automotive Service Association’s Collision Operations Committee met with the Federal Insurance Office’s (FIO) deputy director, Steven Seitz, and other FIO officials to discuss the future of the FIO, as well as its work in the property and casualty sector as related to vehicles.

Attendees were able to provide FIO senior officials with first-hand insight into the relationships between collision repair shops, consumers, and insurance companies. Committee members were also able to discuss the importance of federal oversight of the insurance industry and the need to protect the FIO with key congressional offices.

“We were very encouraged by the conversations we had today,” said Scott Benavidez, AAM, COC director. “The collision shop-insurer dynamic is often overlooked, but we were able to bring attention to the issues that directly affect our industry. We also had the opportunity to share our experiences with decision-makers on Capitol Hill and deliver the message that FIO does not need to go away.”