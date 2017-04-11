ASA Connected CARS Coming to Detroit

Registration is filling up for the Automotive Service Association’s Connected CARS event, hosted May 18-19 at the Detroit Metro Airport Marriott Hotel in Romulus, Mich.

Event attendees will receive an in-depth look at the technical aspects of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and the event will feature training on the future of scan tools and cybersecurity with a primary focus on driver assistance systems operation, design, diagnosis and calibration. Attendees will also be the first in the U.S. to have the opportunity to receive certification in Bosch ADAS camera system calibration.

Speakers at Connected CARS include:

Debra Bezzina, managing director, Center for Connected and Automated Transportation at the University of Michigan

Greg Potter, manager, Equipment and Tool Institute (ETI)

Bob Gruszczynski, OBD communication expert, Volkswagen Group of America

Scott Belt, chief engineer, Mahle

Jim Luyckx, general manager of product development, Snap-On Tools

For additional information about the event, or the register, visit ASA-CARS.com.