Arnott Introduces New Air Struts

Arnott Air Suspension Products has introduced new air struts for the front and rear of the 2004 to 2010 Jaguar XJ series with Sport Suspension. AS-2890 (Front) and AS-2891 (Rear) feature a custom-made and tuned premium monotube shock absorber designed to provide a responsive, sporty ride.

The Arnott-designed struts eliminate many of the common high-wear weaknesses of the OE strut, such as the leaky upper seal, noisy upper mount, and the weak lower rubber seal, according to the company. The Arnott struts for the X350 and X358 chassis are built with a new ContiTech air bladder, new heavy-duty crimping rings, new O-Rings and a new, OE-inspired dampening coil.

AS-2890 (Front) replaces OE Part Numbers: C2C28534, C2C28410, C2C20163, C2C23700, C2C2245, C2C24413, C2C25697, C2C39764, C2C31017, C2C23699, and C2C23699E.

AS-2891 (Rear) replaces OE Part Numbers: C2C41346, C2C41344, C2C39766, C2C31015, C2C28532, C2C28408, C2C20165, C2C2261, C2C25695, C2C24411, and C2C23698.