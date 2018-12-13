Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists Acquires AWRS Midwest

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists, LLC has acquired AWRS Midwest, effective Dec. 11. The acquisition includes the following cities, surrounding areas, and regions:

St. Louis, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Kansas

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Northwest Arkansas (Fayetteville, Fort Smith)

Central Arkansas (Little Rock)

Northern Louisiana (Shreveport, Bossier)

East Texas (Tyler, Longview, Nacogdoches)

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists says the acquisition will substantially grow the AWRS, LLC footprint geographically and financially, expanding upon AWRS Midwest’s successes and exploring more in-depth capabilities.

Mike Riley, current chief operating officer of AWRS Midwest, will continue to oversee daily operations.