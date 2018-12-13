News/Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists
December 13, 2018

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists Acquires AWRS Midwest

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service Announces Sports Partnerships

Big O Tires Finds Success in Military Veteran Franchisee Program

Nexen Tire Teams Up With Manchester City Football Club for Holiday Giving

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists Acquires AWRS Midwest

USTMA Praises Signing of Ohio Unsafe Tires Bill

Snap-on Heavy-Duty Parts Washer Automates Cleaning to Save Time

Cooper Opens Distribution Center in Mississippi

Michelin Recalls Certain CrossClimate SUV Tires Sold in Canada

AME Introduces New Seized Wheel Solution for Tractor Trailers

Nexen Tire Selected as OE on 2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists, LLC  has acquired AWRS Midwest, effective Dec. 11. The acquisition includes the following cities, surrounding areas, and regions:

  • St. Louis, Missouri
  • Kansas City, Missouri
  • Kansas City, Kansas
  • Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Northwest Arkansas (Fayetteville, Fort Smith)
  • Central Arkansas (Little Rock)
  • Northern Louisiana (Shreveport, Bossier)
  • East Texas (Tyler, Longview, Nacogdoches)

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists says the acquisition will substantially grow the AWRS, LLC  footprint geographically and financially, expanding upon AWRS Midwest’s successes and exploring more in-depth capabilities.

Mike Riley, current chief operating officer of AWRS Midwest, will continue to oversee daily operations.

Show Full Article