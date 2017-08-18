Alliance Tire Shares Plans for Farm Progress Show
Alliance Tire has announced some of the highlights of its booth at this year’s Farm Progress Show.
The show will take place August 29-31 in Decatur, Ill. At the Alliance Tire booth, attendees be able to see some of the company’s latest in tire technology, including a cutting edge VF (very high flexion) sprayer tire with an aggressive tread design for on- and off-road performance, and a new IF (increased flexion) implement tire for today’s huge planters and tillage equipment. Plus, the company is offering rebates, special show-only pricing, and drawings for pickup and farm tires.