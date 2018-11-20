Amy Antenora has served as editor of aftermarketNews since 2002. Prior to joining Babcox Media, she worked as a general assignment reporter and columnist for Sun Newspapers, and as a freelance arts and entertainment writer for AOL. Her professional communications experience also includes time spent handling public relations for two state universities in Ohio. A graduate of Kent State University, she earned her AAP designation from Northwood University’s University of the Aftermarket in 2009.

Every so often, our editorial staff selects one aftermarket industry professional to get to know a little better. Participants are asked to respond to a series of questions that can be answered in about the same amount of time you might spend chatting at the office coffee pot or waiting for an elevator. In today’s installment of “Five Minutes With,” we get to know Sean Lannoo, sales technical training specialist for Continental’s Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket business unit. Read on to learn a little more about Sean’s career path, and what he loves most about his job. And pssst, he’s got a hidden talent!

What was your first job in the industry?

Working for a Tier Two company back in the late ’80s. I assisted in the R&D of stainless steel airbag filters and filter media for diesel fuel applications.

What do you like best about your current position?

I love to travel and meet new people, giving me the ability to share my knowledge to better our industry.

Did you initially intend to pursue a career in the aftermarket? If not, what drew you to the industry and what keeps you here?

The aftermarket was not in my career path but with my degree in electronics and having a love for motorcycles, auto racing and automobiles, I ended up navigating in the right direction.

What do you do when not at work?

I spend time with my family, go to the beach, listen to music and work on my house.

What one word best sums up your personality?

Enthusiastic

What was your first car?

’73 Chevelle

Do you have a hidden talent?

Photography

Who is on your dream dinner party guest list?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Stevie Nicks

