AAPEXedu Adds New Partners, Sessions

New partners and sessions are coming to 2017 AAPEXedu to offering attendees an expanded education lineup on the automotive aftermarket in a high-tech world.

Topics will include telematics, connected vehicles, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), vehicle data access, alternate fuel and drive train options, and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication and new mobility models.

Northwood University will offer sessions as part of the AAPEXedu, while the Automotive Service Association (ASA) and AVI will provide technical training sessions. Sessions include under-the-hood training by AVI, and a special Advanced Vehicle Training session by ASA. AAPEX co-owners, the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), will also host sessions tailored to each of the communities within AAPEX.

New experts and panels are also coming to AAPEXedu in 2017. The enhanced Service Professionals Program will include an all-new Service Professionals Summit featuring an expert panel of speakers discussing emerging technologies. Carm Capriotto, founder and host of the podcast Remarkable Results Radio, will moderate the panel discussion. A reception will follow.

On Oct. 30, AAPEXedu has added a day-long REMANedu Conference to offer an education and networking forum dedicated to remanufacturing.

AAPEXedu will continue to offer the NPD’s Consumer Outlook Survey during the popular “Aftermarket Outlook” session, and IHS Markit will cover the newest trends shaping the global automotive aftermarket during its “Five Trends in Five Minutes” session.

More information about the AAPEXedu sessions will be available on the AAPEX website in early June. AAPEXedu sessions and programs are included in the AAPEX online attendee registration fee. To register for the show, visit www.aapexshow.com/news.

AAPEX will take place Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.