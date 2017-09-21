AAPEX 2017 Featuring Summit on Emerging Technology

News/AAPEX 2017
The AAPEX 2017 Service Professionals Program will feature an all-new Service Professionals Summit, “Emerging Technology: How Will the Aftermarket Prepare?”

The program takes place Nov. 2, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Venetian, with a reception for service professionals immediately following the event.

The town hall style program will include an industry panel made up Ryan Clo, multi-shop owner, Dubwerx; Matt Fanslow, technician, Riverside Automotive; and Dave Hobbs, lead technical trainer and program developer at Delphi.

The Service Professionals Program will also include the Technology and Telematics Forum V5.0 from 9 a.m. to noon, on Nov. 2.

The Service Professionals Program, sponsored by MAHLE, is part of the AAPEXedu and is included in the AAPEX online attendee registration fee of $40 through Oct. 13. To register, visit www.aapexshow.com/news.

