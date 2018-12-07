News/tire shipment forcast
December 7, 2018

2018 U.S. Tire Shipments Expected to Increase, USTMA Reports

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association

U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) projects 2018 U.S. tire shipments will increase to 325.2 million units compared to 316.7 million units in 2017.

Original equipment (OE) passenger tire shipments are expected to increase by 1 million units and passenger replacement tire shipments are projected to increase by 5.2 million units compared to 2017. Original equipment light truck tire shipments are expected to decrease while increases are projected for replacement light truck tires and original equipment and replacement truck tire shipments.

See below for USTMA’s 2018 projected tire shipments (in millions of units) compared to final numbers from 2017:

Original Equipment Tires 2017 Final 2018 Forecast %Change  Units +/(-)
Passenger 45.2 46.2 2.2 1.0
Light Truck 5.4 5.2 -3.2 -0.2
Truck 5.4 6.3 15.8 0.9
Replacement Tires
Passenger 209.7 214.9 2.5 5.2
Light Truck 31.3 31.4 0.2 0.1
Truck 19.7 21.2 7.8 1.5
Total Shipments 316.7 325.2 2.7 8.5

 

