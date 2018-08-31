Alliance Tire Americas Names Hubrecht Vice President of Sales, South America

Alliance Tire Americas Inc. (ATA) has announced the appointment of Olivier Hubrecht as Vice President of Sales, South America. Hubrecht—educated in Europe and China and posted in various management roles in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America—brings extensive international experience to his new role with Alliance, which is growing rapidly in the region. He is fluent in English, Spanish, French, and Dutch.

“Olivier is deeply connected to the tire industry in Latin America, where he worked with teams in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and other countries, gathering insight and contacts that will help him lead the Alliance Tire Americas South American team to continued growth,” says ATA President Dhaval Nanavati. “Experienced in manufacturing, logistics and marketing, Olivier is a truly global executive, an ideal fit for a global company like Alliance.”