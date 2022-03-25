Zhongce Rubber Group (Zhongce) has acquired Tianjin United Tire & Rubber International Company, (TUTRIC) which manufactures the Tianli tire brand and is based in Tianjin, China. Zhongce Rubber (Tianjin), as a newly established wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhongce, will take responsibility for the day-to-day business operations at the Tianjin factory.

