ZC Rubber's Acquires TUTRIC

Christian Hinton

on

Zhongce Rubber Group (Zhongce) has acquired Tianjin United Tire & Rubber International Company, (TUTRIC) which manufactures the Tianli tire brand and is based in Tianjin, China. Zhongce Rubber (Tianjin), as a newly established wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhongce, will take responsibility for the day-to-day business operations at the Tianjin factory.

Zhongce says it can now offer its customers a range of radial agricultural, flotation and implement tires produced at the Tianjin factory along with access to giant OTR tires that are manufactured at the Tianjin factory.

