 ZC Rubber Announces New European OTR Sales Directors

John Ruddy and Mark Turner will be involved in developing the European OTR sales division.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

ZC Rubber appointed John Ruddy as European OTR tire sales director and Mark Turner as European agriculture tire sales director.

Ruddy has decades of experience working in European OTR tire industry. ZC Rubber said he joined as European OTR sales manager in 2019 and it’s his fourth year working for ZC Rubber.

ZC Rubber said Turner has been involved in the agriculture tire business for more than 25 years. He has served as vice chairman of the ETRTO agricultural sub-committee, coordinator of the experimental standards group within the sub-committee and the farm and industrial tire representative at the ETRMA. Additionally, he participated actively in both committees, contributing to the process to restructure the Euro pool categories in 2011 and 2012 as well as framing new standards in the ETRTO categories such as IF CFO and VF NRO.

