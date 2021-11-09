ZC Rubber Opens Europe Technical Center, Appoints New Execs

Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd ( ZC Rubber ) has launched its new Europe Technical Center (ETC) in Hanover, Germany. The ETC officially started operations on Nov. 1. The Europe Technical Center will provide major technical support to ZC Rubber’s head R&D Center in China, focusing on global original equipment project development that benchmarks evolving tire technologies and helps raise the standard for new product performance, ZC Rubber says.

ZC Rubber also has named Martin Wells as its new vice president global OE and Jörn Tietjens as key account manager, OE and automotive engineer, both at the new Europe Technical Center.

Wells will oversee all work at ETC, including OE project development and account management on a global basis, and will be in charge of the company’s OE business. He formerly worked for six years as director KAM OEM at Giti Tire R&D Centre (Europe) GmbH and has substantial experience in the European OEM business, particularly with Volkswagen Group. He is also a senior expert in the field of VDA auditing, the company says.