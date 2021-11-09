Connect with us

ZC Rubber Opens Europe Technical Center, Appoints New Execs

ZC Rubber named Martin Wells as its new vice president global OE and Jörn Tietjens as key account manager OE and automotive engineer, both at the new Europe Technical Center.
Danielle Hess

on

Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd (ZC Rubber) has launched its new Europe Technical Center (ETC) in Hanover, Germany. The ETC officially started operations on Nov. 1. The Europe Technical Center will provide major technical support to ZC Rubber’s head R&D Center in China, focusing on global original equipment project development that benchmarks evolving tire technologies and helps raise the standard for new product performance, ZC Rubber says.

ZC Rubber also has named Martin Wells as its new vice president global OE and Jörn Tietjens as key account manager, OE and automotive engineer, both at the new Europe Technical Center.

Wells will oversee all work at ETC, including OE project development and account management on a global basis, and will be in charge of the company’s OE business. He formerly worked for six years as director KAM OEM at Giti Tire R&D Centre (Europe) GmbH and has substantial experience in the European OEM business, particularly with Volkswagen Group. He is also a senior expert in the field of VDA auditing, the company says.

Tietjens will be responsible for developing, testing, and marketing new products to key OE accounts, as well as coordinating commercial and technical support in order to meet all customer-related targets. He previously served as key account manager of OE and automotive engineer of OE in Giti Tire R&D Centre Europe, where he had a strong record of increasing customer relations and successful management of several OE projects within the VW Group, the company says.

ZC Rubber now supplies original equipment tires to well-known automakers such as Ford, Volvo, Hyundai, and KIA Motors, among others, the company says.

