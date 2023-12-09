Yokohama Tire Partners with Surfrider Foundation Chapter

Yokohama Tire is working with a chapter of the nonprofit Surfrider Foundation USA on several projects. Yokohama said it will aid the North Orange County chapter on Surfrider’s overall mission to “protect the world’s ocean, waves and beaches for everyone to enjoy.”

According to Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing, the tiremaker will help support Surfrider North OC with the distribution of student club memberships; water quality testing kits; biodegradable utensils, straws, etc., starter kits for restaurants wanting to become ocean friendly; cigarette butt collection canisters; and replacement equipment for harbor cleanups.

Yokohama is also supporting Surfrider North OC’s Surf City Splash 2024 event New Year’s Day at the Huntington Beach, California pier.

“Yokohama is proud to be working side-by-side with Surfrider North OC to help them contribute to a sustainable society through numerous initiatives to protect the environment,” Holtschneider said.