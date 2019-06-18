News/Yokohama Tire Corp.
June 18, 2019

Yokohama Receives Subaru Supplier Award

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Yokohama-AVID-S34P

Yokohama Tire Corporation was recognized by Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) with a supplier’s award in the Excellent Performance category. Yokohama earned the award for its supply of the AVID S34P (P225/40R18 88V) tires on the Impreza.

According to SIA, the criteria for the Excellent Performance award is “achievement of SIA targets for safety, quality, cost and delivery.”

The AVID S34P is an all-season passenger car tire that offers higher fuel efficiency while also providing superior drivability and safety, Yokohama says. The tire was developed by applying the basic design and materials technology used in Yokohama’s BluEarth global tire brand.

