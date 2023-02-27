 Yokohama Tire Mourns Employee Killed at Mississippi Plant

Yokohama Tire Mourns Employee Killed at Mississippi Plant

The employee was shot in the parking lot of the facility and later passed away.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
An employee at Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi in West Point, Mississippi was shot in the parking lot of the facility Feb. 22 at approximately 7:15 a.m. local time. At around 8:30 a.m. the employee was rushed to the hospital and died. The suspected shooter left the YTMM campus after the incident and the investigation is ongoing, Yokohama said.

“YTMM is shocked and saddened by this senseless act of violence,” said Philip Calhoun, YTMM’s plant manager/vice president of manufacturing. “YTMM takes the safety and health of its employees seriously and we ask that you keep the deceased and their family in your thoughts as we are all mourning this tragedy. Production has ceased for the time being and grief counselors have been made available to all YTMM team members.”

This is an active investigation and details of the incident are still being compiled. YTMM is cooperating with local authorities, the company said.

