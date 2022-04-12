Yokohama Promotes New Sr. Director of Supply Chain, Logistics

Yokohama Tire Corporation (YTC) announced that Ray Polentz has been promoted to senior director of supply chain and logistics. He will report to Yokohama President and CEO Jeff Barna.

Polentz, who works out of YTC headquarters in Santa Ana, California, joined Yokohama in October 2017 as regional distribution center manager. He was promoted to director of distribution operations in July 2018. Before joining Yokohama, Polentz had 15+ years of supply chain and logistics experience.

Prior to his supply chain and logistics career, Polentz served in the U.S. Army and was a police officer. Currently, he is pursuing his master’s degree in global supply chain management at Purdue University.