Yokohama Offers New All-position Waste/Sanitation Tire

Yokohama Tire’s new all-position waste and sanitation tire, the 506U, which replaces the MY627W Spec-2, is now available in a 315/80R22.5.
Features of the 506U, according to Yokohama, include:
- Enhanced durability: The 506U’s new wider tread pattern – engineered for the sanitation industry – incorporates a wide outside rib to resist tearing. Additionally, rock shield platforms throughout the center grooves reduce stone and debris penetration for improved casing life, durability and retreadability. Plus, the 506U’s extra-thick sidewall helps prevent damage from curbs and potholes.
- Longer tread life: a new advanced tread compound resists scrubbing, cutting and chipping for added tread life.
- Premium casing: The 506U is retreadable. Its construction assures maximum retreadability and it also carries an industry leading six-year unlimited retread casing warranty.
- Added traction: zig-zag circumferential grooves enhance water evacuation to provide extra traction throughout the original tread life.