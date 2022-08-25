Connect with us
Women at the Wheel Welcomes ZF’s Megan Moody

Christian Hinton

on

This month, Aftermarketnews.com’s Women at the Wheel podcast, a sister publication of Tire Review, sits down with 2021 Women at the Wheel honoree Meagan Moody, head of customer strategy and marketing, North America, Aftermarket, ZF Group.

Women at the Wheel celebrates women in the automotive aftermarket who are revolutionary in their field — sparking change and driving results. Join us each month as we engage in illuminating and inspiring conversations with female leaders sharing their career journeys, best advice, most challenging moments and more. In this monthly podcast, Babcox Media editors Amy Antenora, Nadine Battah and Mary DellaValle will sit down with some of today’s leading women professionals in the automotive aftermarket, who are pursuing their careers with passion and helping shape the future of our industry.

In this month’s episode, AMN Editor Amy Antenora sits down with 2021 Women at the Wheel honoree Meagan Moody and discusses what has surprised Meagan most along her career journey. “I really enjoy the strategy side much more than I thought I was going to,” Moody shared. “I have been marketing my entire professional career and, of course, I really dug in a few years ago into the integrated marketing approach – that 360 view – and that includes a lot more strategy. I just didn’t think I was going to enjoy the strategy outside marketing. Getting into new business or new products, are we going to have flying cars in the future? I didn’t realize I was going to enjoy that part of the strategy as much as I do.”

In the episode, Amy and Meagan also explore the following topics:

  • 3:58 – The benefits of growing into a bigger role
  • 5:00 – Proudest career moments so far
  • 6:38 – Having goals and knowing when it’s time to make a change
  • 10:16 – Best advice for industry newbies
  • 12:41 – The value of mentorship
  • 16:31 – Key skillsets for success

AMN, Counterman and Babcox Media introduced the third-annual class of Women at the Wheel honorees in May 2022. Each year since 2020, the May issue of AMN magazine has profiled female leaders from around the automotive aftermarket, showcasing the many accomplishments of these hard-working women, who often go unrecognized.

