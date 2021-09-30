Waves of Change: Tire Review Makes Staff Changes

Many independent tire dealer businesses today are experiencing a shift—from first-generation to second-generation ownership and from in-person to contactless service. It seems that news of a major merger, acquisition, partnership or consolidation comes each month. Adding to that, vehicles are changing like never before—many of you have ADAS calibration systems in your service bays and you’ll likely start seeing more and more electric vehicles if you haven’t already.

Change is inevitable. But from what we’ve heard from tire dealers across the industry, it’s why you like being in the tire business. You’re doing business in a fast-changing world, and so are we. With changes coming down the pipeline for Tire Review, we are shifting our leadership and have added a new staff member. Tire Review Editor Mary DellaValle has been promoted to Content Director for Babcox Media’s AftermarketNews and Counterman brands. During her 30-plus years at Babcox Media, Mary has worn many hats in various editorial and associate publisher roles which have shaped her into a resource for the automotive aftermarket and a powerful content creator.

Mary has also shaped her team into powerful content creators, including Madeleine Winer, our current managing editor. Effective with the publication of our September issue, Madeleine will assume the role of Editor of Tire Review. Since joining the brand in 2017, Maddie, as she likes to be called, has been committed to the delivery of information and up-to-the-minute news across digital, video and print platforms to our audience. With her influence, the brand has expanded its footprint in the marketplace, establishing a reputation for innovation and advocacy for the independent tire dealer. She joins the brand’s past 10 editors who have shaped Tire Review’s 120-year history.

In addition, we have added Danielle Hess to our team as Senior Editor of Tire Review. Danielle joins our team from Hotel News Now, where she worked as a Senior Reporter. There, she led the editorial team in the creation of in-depth reports, compelling news articles and video interviews with industry CEOs. We’re excited to welcome Danielle to our team where she will work alongside Maddie and current Senior Editor David Sickels to serve you—the independent tire dealer—and focus on tools for your profitability and longevity.

