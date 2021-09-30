Waves of Change: Tire Review Makes Staff Changes

Many independent tire dealer businesses today are experiencing a shift—from first-generation to second-generation ownership and from in-person to contactless service. It seems that news of a major merger, acquisition, partnership or consolidation comes each month. Adding to that, vehicles are changing like never before—many of you have ADAS calibration systems in your service bays and you’ll likely start seeing more and more electric vehicles if you haven’t already.
Change is inevitable. But from what we’ve heard from tire dealers across the industry, it’s why you like being in the tire business. You’re doing business in a fast-changing world, and so are we.
With changes coming down the pipeline for Tire Review, we are shifting our leadership and have added a new staff member. Tire Review Editor Mary DellaValle has been promoted to Content Director for Babcox Media’s AftermarketNews and Counterman brands. During her 30-plus years at Babcox Media, Mary has worn many hats in various editorial and associate publisher roles which have shaped her into a resource for the automotive aftermarket and a powerful content creator.
Mary has also shaped her team into powerful content creators, including Madeleine Winer, our current managing editor. Effective with the publication of our September issue, Madeleine will assume the role of Editor of Tire Review. Since joining the brand in 2017, Maddie, as she likes to be called, has been committed to the delivery of information and up-to-the-minute news across digital, video and print platforms to our audience. With her influence, the brand has expanded its footprint in the marketplace, establishing a reputation for innovation and advocacy for the independent tire dealer. She joins the brand’s past 10 editors who have shaped Tire Review’s 120-year history.
In addition, we have added Danielle Hess to our team as Senior Editor of Tire Review. Danielle joins our team from Hotel News Now, where she worked as a Senior Reporter. There, she led the editorial team in the creation of in-depth reports, compelling news articles and video interviews with industry CEOs. We’re excited to welcome Danielle to our team where she will work alongside Maddie and current Senior Editor David Sickels to serve you—the independent tire dealer—and focus on tools for your profitability and longevity.
Tire Review will remain your No. 1 source for quality and relevant content to fuel your business’s success. This is our core mission, and each day, we’re accelerating our efforts to keep you engaged, enthusiastic and curious about the growth your business can achieve.
We’re continually refining our editorial plans to deliver the latest information on emerging industry trends, technology, business operations, and repair and service information, as well as industry news across our platforms.
I extend my heartiest congratulations to Maddie, Mary and Danielle. Feel free to reach out to Maddie at [email protected] or 330-670-1234, ext. 294 to share industry insights or offer suggestions on how Tire Review can better serve you.
Tire Review Editorial Team
Madeleine Winer | Editor
Madeleine Winer has been responsible for creating Tire Review’s podcast, What’s Treading with Tire Review, as well as the Johnny g & Friends podcast series amid other written and video content. Prior to joining the tire industry, she worked at the Louisville Courier Journal. She graduated from Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and speaks Spanish fluently.
Danielle Hess | Senior Editor
Danielle Hess is responsible for researching, writing and editing articles, as well as executing videos for Tire Review and engaging with the brand’s audience on social media. In her previous work, she won four Azbee awards from the American Society of Business Publication Editors. She is a graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.
David Sickels | Senior Editor
David Sickels joined Tire Review in 2019 as associate editor and was promoted to senior editor in 2021. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online. In addition, he serves as editor of The Buzz EV News from AMN and is also senior editor for Fleet Equipment, specializing in commercial truck tire technology and trends.