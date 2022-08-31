Connect with us
Garage Studio

What Happens to Recycled Tires?

As a tire dealer, your shop changes a lot of tires; It’s your responsibility to make sure those tires are properly disposed of. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about the best practices around recycling tires and what happens to them.

Scrap tires cannot be as easily transformed into reusable materials. Their large volume, resilience and chemical makeup create a challenge. Fortunately, the EPA estimates there are more than 110-plus different products that can be made from recycled tires.

A few of the many alternatives are molded automobile parts, rubberized asphalt, running tracks and sports courts, garden mulch, erosion control barriers and landfill caps. Make sure that your shop has an adequate tire recycling program set up with a reliable partner. When your shop goes to install new tires on a customer’s vehicle, it’s imperative that your technicians and other shop personnel know where they are going– and not into a landfill. A simple way is to just go online and search for local tire recycling centers.

